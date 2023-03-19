Sunday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and South Florida Bulls (27-6) going head to head at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 77-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Gamecocks enter this contest following a 72-40 win against Norfolk State on Friday.

South Carolina vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Gamecocks took down the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

South Florida Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bulls took down the No. 15 Texas Longhorns, 70-65, on December 2.

The Bulls have five wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-65 over Marquette (No. 40) on March 17

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 21

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 63) on January 11

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +1003 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.2 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 50.8 per contest (third in college basketball).

With 80 points per game in SEC action, South Carolina is averaging 1.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (81.2 PPG).

The Gamecocks are putting up 85.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.

South Carolina cedes 47 points per game at home this year, compared to 54.2 in road games.

The Gamecocks have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 78.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.5 points fewer than the 81.2 they've scored this season.

South Florida Performance Insights