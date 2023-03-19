Sunday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and the South Florida Bulls (27-6) facing off at Colonial Life Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-54 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a 72-40 win over Norfolk State in their last game on Friday.

South Carolina vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Gamecocks defeated the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

The Gamecocks have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

The Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls captured their best win of the season on December 2, when they beat the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 70-65.

The Bulls have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five).

South Florida has six wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-65 over Marquette (No. 41) on March 17

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 21

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 63) on January 11

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game with a +1003 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and allow 50.8 per outing (third in college basketball).

In conference action, South Carolina averages fewer points per game (80) than its overall average (81.2).

The Gamecocks are averaging 85.3 points per game this year at home, which is 8.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (77.2).

South Carolina is ceding 47 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (54.2).

The Gamecocks have been scoring 78.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

