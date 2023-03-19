Sunday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and the South Florida Bulls (27-6) facing off at Colonial Life Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-54 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a 72-40 win over Norfolk State in their last game on Friday.

South Carolina vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

South Carolina vs. South Florida Score Prediction

  • Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

  • When the Gamecocks defeated the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
  • The Gamecocks have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.
  • Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
  • The Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
  • 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
  • 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
  • 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
  • 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

South Florida Schedule Analysis

  • The Bulls captured their best win of the season on December 2, when they beat the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 70-65.
  • The Bulls have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five).
  • South Florida has six wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
  • According to the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2
  • 67-65 over Marquette (No. 41) on March 17
  • 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16
  • 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 21
  • 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 63) on January 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Carolina Performance Insights

  • The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game with a +1003 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and allow 50.8 per outing (third in college basketball).
  • In conference action, South Carolina averages fewer points per game (80) than its overall average (81.2).
  • The Gamecocks are averaging 85.3 points per game this year at home, which is 8.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (77.2).
  • South Carolina is ceding 47 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (54.2).
  • The Gamecocks have been scoring 78.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

South Florida Performance Insights

  • The Bulls' +377 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.9 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per outing (57th in college basketball).
  • South Florida scores more in conference play (72.7 points per game) than overall (70.9).
  • The Bulls are putting up more points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (69.8).
  • At home, South Florida gives up 56.7 points per game. On the road, it allows 58.5.
  • Over their past 10 games, the Bulls are putting up 71.4 points per contest, 0.5 more than their season average (70.9).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.