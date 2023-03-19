How to Watch the Maryland vs. Arizona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (26-6) will take to the court against the No. 7 seed Arizona Wildcats (22-9) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 5:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Maryland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Maryland vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score an average of 74.4 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 68.7 the Terrapins give up to opponents.
- Arizona has put together an 18-2 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.
- Maryland has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.4 points.
- The 79.4 points per game the Terrapins put up are 14.7 more points than the Wildcats allow (64.7).
- When Maryland scores more than 64.7 points, it is 24-3.
- Arizona is 21-6 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
- This year the Terrapins are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats make 43.8% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Illinois
|W 73-58
|Target Center
|3/4/2023
|Iowa
|L 89-84
|Target Center
|3/17/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 93-61
|Xfinity Center
|3/19/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Xfinity Center
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 78-70
|Gill Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|UCLA
|L 73-59
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/17/2023
|West Virginia
|W 75-62
|Xfinity Center
|3/19/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.