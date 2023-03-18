The Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) meet in a game with no set line at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloSports.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

The Spartans have hit the over in 13 of their 27 games with a set total (48.1%).

So far this year, South Carolina Upstate has compiled a 16-11-0 record against the spread.

Indiana State's .710 ATS win percentage (22-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than South Carolina Upstate's .593 mark (16-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 79.4 148.3 69.3 138.9 146.2 South Carolina Upstate 68.9 148.3 69.6 138.9 139.2

Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends

South Carolina Upstate has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Spartans have gone over the total six times.

The Spartans' 68.9 points per game are only 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Sycamores allow to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate is 10-2 against the spread and 12-2 overall when it scores more than 69.3 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 22-9-0 15-16-0 South Carolina Upstate 16-11-0 13-14-0

South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits

Indiana State South Carolina Upstate 11-4 Home Record 11-2 7-6 Away Record 4-12 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.