An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded Drake Bulldogs (22-9) play against the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (23-11) on Saturday at Moody Center. The contest begins at 7:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Louisville vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score 15.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (63.2).
  • When it scores more than 63.2 points, Drake is 18-6.
  • Louisville's record is 21-8 when it allows fewer than 79.1 points.
  • The Cardinals put up 7.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs give up (65.5).
  • When Louisville puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 17-4.
  • When Drake allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 18-4.
  • The Cardinals shoot 44.8% from the field, 7% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Bulldogs' 50.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.2 higher than the Cardinals have given up.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Wake Forest W 74-48 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Notre Dame W 64-38 Greensboro Coliseum
3/5/2023 Virginia Tech L 75-67 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 Drake - Moody Center

Drake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/10/2023 Missouri State W 73-70 Vibrant Arena at the Mark
3/11/2023 Illinois State W 74-54 Vibrant Arena at the Mark
3/12/2023 Belmont W 89-71 Vibrant Arena at the Mark
3/18/2023 Louisville - Moody Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.