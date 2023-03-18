The Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-8, second in the Eastern Conference) take on an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Philadelphia Flyers (25-32-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference), on Saturday, March 18 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 5-5-0 while putting up 27 total goals (eight power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 28.6%). They have given up 24 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-240)

Hurricanes (-240) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-0.8)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 44-15-8 overall and 11-8-19 in overtime games.

In the 25 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-2-6 record (good for 40 points).

In the five games this season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal, they went 2-2-1 (five points).

Carolina has finished 3-5-3 in the 11 games this season when it scored two goals (registering nine points).

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 47 times, and are 39-4-4 in those games (to register 82 points).

In the 17 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-2-0 record (30 points).

In the 53 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 36-13-4 (76 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Hurricanes went 6-2-2 in those matchups (14 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 12th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.59 30th 2nd 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.28 20th 3rd 34.9 Shots 29.3 26th 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 31.4 18th 18th 20.9% Power Play % 15.3% 32nd 2nd 83.6% Penalty Kill % 74.0% 28th

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

