A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament South Region bracket is on the line when the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) face the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) on Saturday at 12:10 PM on CBS. San Diego State has been installed as a 5.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup's point total is 137.5.

Furman vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
San Diego State -5.5 137.5

Paladins Betting Records & Stats

  • Furman has played 22 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 137.5 points.
  • Furman's average game total this season has been 152.8, 15.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this year, Furman has compiled a 19-11-0 record against the spread.
  • Furman has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.
  • The Paladins have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Furman has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Furman vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
San Diego State 14 45.2% 71.8 153.5 63.4 134.5 138.3
Furman 22 73.3% 81.7 153.5 71.1 134.5 146.5

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

  • Furman is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Paladins have hit the over seven times.
  • The Paladins put up 18.3 more points per game (81.7) than the Aztecs give up (63.4).
  • When it scores more than 63.4 points, Furman is 16-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall.

San Diego State vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
San Diego State 16-15-0 10-9 13-18-0
Furman 19-11-0 1-0 17-13-0

Furman vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

San Diego State Furman
15-1 Home Record 15-2
8-2 Away Record 8-3
7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0
5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0
75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5
68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5
6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

