The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) will take to the court against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This contest tips at 2:40 PM.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-3.5) 128.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Duke (-3) 129.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

  • Duke is 16-19-0 ATS this season.
  • The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 35 times this season.
  • Tennessee has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • In the Volunteers' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Duke is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (10th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (13th-best).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 80th-biggest change.
  • Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

Tennessee Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2500
  • The Volunteers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2500.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.