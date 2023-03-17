Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest at Maples Pavilion has the Stanford Cardinal (28-5) taking on the Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-46 win as our model heavily favors Stanford.
The Cardinal head into this matchup on the heels of a 69-65 loss to UCLA on Friday.
Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stanford 82, Sacred Heart 46
Stanford Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinal took down the No. 8 Utah Utes in a 74-62 win on January 20, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Cardinal have the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (13).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Stanford is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
Stanford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 20
- 72-59 at home over Creighton (No. 14) on December 20
- 77-70 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 18
- 72-59 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 13
- 71-66 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 20
Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis
- When the Pioneers took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who are ranked No. 134 in our computer rankings, on March 12 by a score of 72-60, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Sacred Heart is 15-9 (.625%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.
Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-60 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on March 12
- 70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on February 16
- 71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on January 21
- 57-47 over Southern (No. 219) on March 15
- 69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 252) on December 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Stanford Performance Insights
- The Cardinal have a +589 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.9 points per game. They're putting up 76.5 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball and are allowing 58.6 per outing to rank 45th in college basketball.
- Stanford's offense has been worse in Pac-12 action this year, posting 71.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 76.5 PPG.
- The Cardinal are putting up 76.6 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 75.0 points per contest.
- Defensively Stanford has played worse at home this season, allowing 58.9 points per game, compared to 56.7 in away games.
- The Cardinal have been scoring 73.1 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 76.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Sacred Heart Performance Insights
- The Pioneers have a +142 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 62.7 points per game, 233rd in college basketball, and are allowing 58.3 per contest to rank 39th in college basketball.
- Sacred Heart has averaged 3.7 more points in NEC action (66.4) than overall (62.7).
- The Pioneers are putting up more points at home (64.0 per game) than on the road (63.3).
- Sacred Heart gives up 56.7 points per game at home, and 60.8 on the road.
- The Pioneers are posting 64.1 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 1.4 more than their average for the season (62.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.