The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) will try to defeat the No. 16 seed Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Colonial Life Arena. This matchup tips off at 2:00 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

The Spartanettes put up 11.2 more points per game (62.3) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (51.1).

Norfolk State is 17-3 when it scores more than 51.1 points.

South Carolina has a 22-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.

The Gamecocks put up 81.4 points per game, 31.4 more points than the 50 the Spartanettes give up.

South Carolina has a 29-0 record when scoring more than 50 points.

When Norfolk State gives up fewer than 81.4 points, it is 23-5.

South Carolina Schedule