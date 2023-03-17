The No. 16 Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) on Friday. This 1-16 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 2:00 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

The Spartanettes put up an average of 62.3 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 51.1 the Gamecocks give up.

Norfolk State has put together a 17-3 record in games it scores more than 51.1 points.

South Carolina has a 22-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.

The Gamecocks score 81.4 points per game, 31.4 more points than the 50 the Spartanettes give up.

South Carolina has a 29-0 record when scoring more than 50 points.

Norfolk State has a 23-5 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Arkansas W 93-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/4/2023 Ole Miss W 80-51 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/5/2023 Tennessee W 74-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/17/2023 Norfolk State - Colonial Life Arena

Norfolk State Schedule