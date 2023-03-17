South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) and the Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) facing off at Colonial Life Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-42 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Gamecocks secured a 74-58 victory against Tennessee.
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- On November 20, the Gamecocks picked up their best win of the season, a 76-71 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (15).
- South Carolina has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks' +971 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.1 per outing (fourth in college basketball).
- South Carolina's offense has been worse in SEC tilts this season, averaging 80.0 points per contest, compared to its season average of 81.4 PPG.
- At home, the Gamecocks are posting 9.0 more points per game (86.2) than they are on the road (77.2).
- When playing at home, South Carolina is allowing 6.7 fewer points per game (47.5) than in away games (54.2).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 79.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 81.4 they've racked up over the course of this year.
