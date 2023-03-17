South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) and the Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) clashing at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-42 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Gamecocks came out on top in their last outing 74-58 against Tennessee on Sunday.
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Gamecocks defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (15).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks' +971 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.1 per outing (fourth in college basketball).
- South Carolina's offense has been less productive in SEC games this year, averaging 80 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 81.4 PPG.
- In home games, the Gamecocks are averaging nine more points per game (86.2) than they are in road games (77.2).
- South Carolina allows 47.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 54.2 away from home.
- The Gamecocks have been racking up 79.6 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 81.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.