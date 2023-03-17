South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) and Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) squaring off at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 80-42 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Gamecocks head into this game after a 74-58 victory over Tennessee on Sunday.
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks took down the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).
- South Carolina has seven wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks have a +971 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.3 points per game. They're putting up 81.4 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are giving up 51.1 per contest to rank fourth in college basketball.
- Offensively, South Carolina is averaging 80 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (81.4 points per game) is 1.4 PPG higher.
- The Gamecocks are posting 86.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is nine more points than they're averaging in away games (77.2).
- When playing at home, South Carolina is ceding 6.7 fewer points per game (47.5) than in away games (54.2).
- The Gamecocks' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 79.6 points a contest compared to the 81.4 they've averaged this season.
