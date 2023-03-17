South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) and Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) matching up at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 80-42 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Gamecocks claimed a 74-58 victory over Tennessee.
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20, the Gamecocks notched their signature win of the season, a 76-71 road victory.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (15).
- South Carolina has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 30.3 points per game with a +971 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 51.1 per contest (third in college basketball).
- In conference games, South Carolina tallies fewer points per game (80.0) than its overall average (81.4).
- The Gamecocks score 86.2 points per game in home games, compared to 77.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
- South Carolina gives up 47.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 54.2 away from home.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 79.6 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 81.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.
