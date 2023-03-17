How to Watch the Michigan vs. UNLV Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and the No. 11 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:00 PM. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
Michigan vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Rebels' 77.2 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 63.5 the Wolverines give up.
- UNLV has put together a 27-1 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.
- Michigan's record is 21-5 when it allows fewer than 77.2 points.
- The Wolverines average 12.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Lady Rebels allow (62.4).
- When Michigan scores more than 62.4 points, it is 21-5.
- UNLV is 25-0 when allowing fewer than 74.6 points.
- The Wolverines shoot 46.8% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Lady Rebels concede defensively.
- The Lady Rebels' 47.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 6.3 higher than the Wolverines have given up.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 78-70
|Kohl Center
|3/2/2023
|Penn State
|W 63-61
|Target Center
|3/3/2023
|Ohio State
|L 81-79
|Target Center
|3/17/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/6/2023
|Nevada
|W 84-47
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/7/2023
|San Diego State
|W 71-68
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/8/2023
|Wyoming
|W 71-60
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/17/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
