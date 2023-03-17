How to Watch Miami vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) meet on Friday at 7:25 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.
Miami vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Miami Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- Miami is 22-4 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 76th.
- The Hurricanes average 15.5 more points per game (79.4) than the Bulldogs give up (63.9).
- When Miami puts up more than 63.9 points, it is 24-6.
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47% from the field, 2% higher than the 45% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.
- Drake is 16-1 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 288th.
- The Bulldogs put up just 3.2 more points per game (75.3) than the Hurricanes allow (72.1).
- Drake has a 22-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
Miami Home & Away Comparison
- Miami is scoring 83.4 points per game this season at home, which is 8.2 more points than it is averaging in road games (75.2).
- The Hurricanes are surrendering 72.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.9 more points than they're allowing away from home (69).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Miami has fared better at home this year, draining 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Drake Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Drake averages 80.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 72.5.
- The Bulldogs concede 61.9 points per game at home, and 69.6 on the road.
- Drake drains more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (38%).
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 78-76
|Watsco Center
|3/9/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 74-72
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Duke
|L 85-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Drake
|-
|MVP Arena
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Murray State
|W 74-62
|Enterprise Center
|3/4/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 65-52
|Enterprise Center
|3/5/2023
|Bradley
|W 77-51
|Enterprise Center
|3/17/2023
|Miami
|-
|MVP Arena
