Friday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) taking on the Montana State Bobcats (25-9) at 9:40 PM ET on March 17. Our computer prediction projects a 75-67 victory for Kansas State, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Montana State is projected to cover the point spread (8.5) against Kansas State. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 138.5 over/under.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kansas State -8.5

Kansas State -8.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas State -400, Montana State +300

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kansas State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 75, Montana State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Montana State

Pick ATS: Montana State (+8.5)



Montana State (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Kansas State is 20-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Montana State's 19-12-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 15-15-0 and the Bobcats are 14-17-0. The two teams combine to score 149.7 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over the past 10 contests. Montana State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +207 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.5 points per game (86th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per contest (143rd in college basketball).

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It records 32.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 138th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.2 per outing.

Kansas State hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Wildcats score 94.4 points per 100 possessions (165th in college basketball), while allowing 86.3 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball).

Kansas State has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (322nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

Montana State Performance Insights

The Bobcats put up 74.2 points per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per outing (71st in college basketball). They have a +258 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Montana State wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It grabs 30 rebounds per game (280th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.7.

Montana State knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (199th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 34.1% from deep.

Montana State has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (132nd in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (84th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.