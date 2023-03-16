Wofford vs. Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Florida Gators (16-14) and the Wofford Terriers (22-9) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 73-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Florida squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 16.
The Terriers lost their last matchup 63-53 against Chattanooga on Sunday.
Wofford vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
Wofford vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida 73, Wofford 64
Wofford Schedule Analysis
- On February 18, the Terriers registered their signature win of the season, a 72-53 victory over the Chattanooga Lady Mocs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 156) in our computer rankings.
- Wofford has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (15).
Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 156) on February 18
- 64-51 at home over Chattanooga (No. 156) on January 19
- 82-76 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on February 25
- 76-71 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on January 26
- 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 178) on November 30
Wofford Performance Insights
- The Terriers are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game, with a +152 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.9 points per game (86th in college basketball) and give up 65 per contest (198th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Wofford has put up 68.6 points per game in SoCon play, and 69.9 overall.
- At home, the Terriers average 74.4 points per game. On the road, they score 67.2.
- Wofford gives up 58.6 points per game at home, and 71.4 on the road.
- Over their past 10 games, the Terriers are posting 69.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than their season average (69.9).
