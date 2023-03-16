The No. 13 Furman Paladins (27-7) are 5.5-point underdogs to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) on Thursday. Here are some insights into this 4-13 matchup in the South Region bracket that starts at 12:40 PM, live on truTV. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5 points.

Furman vs. Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -5.5 131.5

Paladins Betting Records & Stats

Furman's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 131.5 points in 25 of 29 outings.

The average total for Furman's games this season has been 153.3, 21.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Furman is 18-11-0 ATS this season.

Furman has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Paladins have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Furman has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Furman vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 12 41.4% 67.8 149.9 60.3 131.5 128.6 Furman 25 86.2% 82.1 149.9 71.2 131.5 147

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

Furman is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Paladins have gone over the total six times.

The Paladins score 21.8 more points per game (82.1) than the Cavaliers allow (60.3).

When it scores more than 60.3 points, Furman is 16-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall.

Virginia vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-17-0 5-13 14-15-0 Furman 18-11-0 0-0 16-13-0

Furman vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits

Virginia Furman 15-1 Home Record 15-2 6-5 Away Record 8-3 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

