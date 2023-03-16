A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 5-seed Duke Blue Devils (26-8) take the court against the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) on Thursday at Amway Center. The matchup tips off at 7:10 PM.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

In games Duke shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 17-3 overall.

The Blue Devils are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 42nd.

The 72.5 points per game the Blue Devils record are only 2.4 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (70.1).

Duke is 17-1 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Oral Roberts Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Oral Roberts has put together a 24-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 254th.

The Golden Eagles' 84.2 points per game are 20.3 more points than the 63.9 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

Oral Roberts has a 21-0 record when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Duke has performed better in home games this year, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Blue Devils have been better at home this season, giving up 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Duke has fared better when playing at home this year, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison

Oral Roberts is putting up more points at home (88.2 per game) than away (79.7).

The Golden Eagles give up 66.8 points per game at home, and 74.2 away.

Oral Roberts knocks down more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (10.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39%) than on the road (35.4%).

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/9/2023 Pittsburgh W 96-69 Greensboro Coliseum 3/10/2023 Miami W 85-78 Greensboro Coliseum 3/11/2023 Virginia W 59-49 Greensboro Coliseum 3/16/2023 Oral Roberts - Amway Center

Oral Roberts Schedule