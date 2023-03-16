The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (27-6) are favored (-5.5) to beat the No. 12 seed Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Amway Center. The contest begins at 3:10 PM on truTV. Here are some insights into this South Region contest for those filling out their brackets. The over/under is set at 141.5 in the matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -5.5 141.5

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Charleston (SC) has played 19 games this season that have had more than 141.5 combined points scored.

Charleston (SC)'s average game total this season has been 148.1, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charleston (SC) is 18-12-0 ATS this year.

Charleston (SC) has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Cougars have entered two games this season as the underdog by +185 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charleston (SC) has a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Charleston (SC) vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 12 40% 72.1 152.9 63.6 131 138.2 Charleston (SC) 19 63.3% 80.8 152.9 67.4 131 150.4

Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

Charleston (SC) is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Cougars have hit the over six times.

The Cougars put up an average of 80.8 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 63.6 the Aztecs give up to opponents.

Charleston (SC) has put together a 16-11 ATS record and a 28-3 overall record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 15-15-0 9-9 13-17-0 Charleston (SC) 18-12-0 2-0 13-17-0

Charleston (SC) vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

San Diego State Charleston (SC) 15-1 Home Record 15-1 8-2 Away Record 11-2 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

