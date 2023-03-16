The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (27-6) and the No. 12 seed Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 3:10 PM. The matchup airs on truTV.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Charleston (SC) vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

How to Watch on TV: truTV

Charleston (SC) vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Charleston (SC) vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Charleston (SC) has put together a 19-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cougars have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.

San Diego State has compiled a 15-16-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Aztecs' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Charleston (SC) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 Based on its moneyline odds, Charleston (SC) has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

