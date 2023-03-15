How to Watch Clemson vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - March 15
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers (23-10) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Morehead State Eagles (21-11) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Clemson vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
Clemson Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Clemson shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.
- The Eagles are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 107th.
- The 75 points per game the Tigers score are 8.6 more points than the Eagles allow (66.4).
- Clemson has a 21-5 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Clemson is scoring 7.5 more points per game (79.3) than it is on the road (71.8).
- In 2022-23, the Tigers are giving up 65 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 73.1.
- Clemson is averaging 9.3 threes per game with a 40.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 2.0 more threes and 6.9% points better than it is averaging away from home (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 87-64
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|NC State
|W 80-54
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Virginia
|L 76-56
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/15/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
