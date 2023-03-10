The ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday includes a matchup that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (24-6, 15-5 ACC) against the Clemson Tigers (23-9, 14-6 ACC) at 9:30 PM ET. The Cavaliers' Reece Beekman and the Tigers' Hunter Tyson are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Clemson's Last Game

Clemson won its previous game versus NC State, 80-54, on Thursday. Ian Schieffelin was its top scorer with 15 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ian Schieffelin 15 6 1 0 0 3 PJ Hall 15 2 2 1 1 3 Chase Hunter 11 3 9 0 0 1

Clemson Players to Watch

Tyson is the Tigers' top scorer (15.5 points per game) and rebounder (9.6), and contributes 1.5 assists.

PJ Hall is putting up a team-best 15.5 points per game. And he is producing 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists, making 53.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Chase Hunter paces the Tigers in assists (4.7 per game), and posts 13.9 points and 3 rebounds. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Tigers receive 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Brevin Galloway.

Schieffelin is posting 5.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 51.5% of his shots from the field.

Clemson Top Performers (Last 10 Games)