South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MEAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (23-6) and the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-26) at Norfolk Scope is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-44 and heavily favors Norfolk State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.
The Lady Bulldogs enter this contest on the heels of a 61-47 loss to North Carolina Central on Thursday.
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 70, South Carolina State 44
South Carolina State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bulldogs beat the UNC Greensboro Spartans in a 64-53 win on December 12. It was their signature win of the season.
- South Carolina State has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (15).
South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-53 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 272) on December 12
- 61-50 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 11
- 63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs put up 47.2 points per game (360th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per outing (306th in college basketball). They have a -653 scoring differential and have been outscored by 22.5 points per game.
- In 2022-23, South Carolina State has scored 49.7 points per game in MEAC play, and 47.2 overall.
- At home, the Lady Bulldogs score 50.3 points per game. On the road, they score 44.9.
- In 2022-23 South Carolina State is allowing 14.0 fewer points per game at home (59.9) than on the road (73.9).
- In their previous 10 games, the Lady Bulldogs are posting 49.7 points per contest, 2.5 more than their season average (47.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.