Sunday's contest that pits the Wofford Terriers (22-8) versus the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (19-12) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Wofford. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Terriers took care of business in their last game 68-63 against UNC Greensboro on Friday.

Wofford vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Wofford vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 63, Chattanooga 62

Wofford Schedule Analysis

Against the Chattanooga Lady Mocs on February 18, the Terriers registered their signature win of the season, a 72-53 road victory.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Wofford is 16-3 (.842%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

64-51 at home over Chattanooga (No. 164) on January 19

82-76 at home over Mercer (No. 174) on February 25

76-71 on the road over Mercer (No. 174) on January 26

72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 177) on November 30

84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 210) on November 16

Wofford Performance Insights