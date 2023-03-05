Sunday's contest that pits the Wofford Terriers (22-8) versus the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (19-12) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Wofford. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Terriers took care of business in their last game 68-63 against UNC Greensboro on Friday.

Wofford vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Wofford vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wofford 63, Chattanooga 62

Wofford Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Chattanooga Lady Mocs on February 18, the Terriers registered their signature win of the season, a 72-53 road victory.
  • Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Wofford is 16-3 (.842%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 64-51 at home over Chattanooga (No. 164) on January 19
  • 82-76 at home over Mercer (No. 174) on February 25
  • 76-71 on the road over Mercer (No. 174) on January 26
  • 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 177) on November 30
  • 84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 210) on November 16

Wofford Performance Insights

  • The Terriers average 70.5 points per game (80th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per outing (201st in college basketball). They have a +162 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
  • Wofford's offense has been less productive in SoCon action this year, tallying 68.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.5 PPG.
  • The Terriers are averaging 74.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (67.2).
  • Wofford cedes 58.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 71.4 in road games.
  • The Terriers have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 71.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.4 points more than the 70.5 they've scored this year.

