Wofford vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Wofford Terriers (22-8) versus the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (19-12) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Wofford. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Terriers took care of business in their last game 68-63 against UNC Greensboro on Friday.
Wofford vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
Wofford vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 63, Chattanooga 62
Wofford Schedule Analysis
- Against the Chattanooga Lady Mocs on February 18, the Terriers registered their signature win of the season, a 72-53 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Wofford is 16-3 (.842%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-51 at home over Chattanooga (No. 164) on January 19
- 82-76 at home over Mercer (No. 174) on February 25
- 76-71 on the road over Mercer (No. 174) on January 26
- 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 177) on November 30
- 84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 210) on November 16
Wofford Performance Insights
- The Terriers average 70.5 points per game (80th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per outing (201st in college basketball). They have a +162 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
- Wofford's offense has been less productive in SoCon action this year, tallying 68.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.5 PPG.
- The Terriers are averaging 74.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (67.2).
- Wofford cedes 58.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 71.4 in road games.
- The Terriers have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 71.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.4 points more than the 70.5 they've scored this year.
