The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (30-0) and the No. 4 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-7) will try to advance in the SEC tournament on Saturday as they meet at 4:30 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Rebels put up an average of 69.9 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 50.9 the Gamecocks give up.

When Ole Miss gives up fewer than 81.7 points, it is 22-7.

When it scores more than 50.9 points, Ole Miss is 22-7.

The Gamecocks record 81.7 points per game, 25.7 more points than the 56 the Rebels give up.

When South Carolina puts up more than 56 points, it is 29-0.

South Carolina has a 27-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 46.9% from the field, 8% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.

The Rebels' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.8 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.

