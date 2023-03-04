The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (30-0) and the No. 4 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-7) will try to advance in the SEC tournament on Saturday as they meet at 4:30 PM.

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels put up an average of 69.9 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 50.9 the Gamecocks give up.
  • When Ole Miss gives up fewer than 81.7 points, it is 22-7.
  • When it scores more than 50.9 points, Ole Miss is 22-7.
  • The Gamecocks record 81.7 points per game, 25.7 more points than the 56 the Rebels give up.
  • When South Carolina puts up more than 56 points, it is 29-0.
  • South Carolina has a 27-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.
  • The Gamecocks shoot 46.9% from the field, 8% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.
  • The Rebels' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.8 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Tennessee W 73-60 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/26/2023 Georgia W 73-63 Colonial Life Arena
3/3/2023 Arkansas W 93-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 Ole Miss - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

