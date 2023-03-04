The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 ACC) will try to end an 11-game road losing streak at the Clemson Tigers (21-9, 13-6 ACC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Clemson has compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 19 out of the Tigers' 30 games have hit the over.

Notre Dame has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 20 times.

So far this year, 15 out of the Fighting Irish's 30 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Clemson is 40th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much higher than its computer rankings (62nd).

Bookmakers have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +40000 at the beginning of the season to +15000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 17th-biggest change.

Clemson's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

