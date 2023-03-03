The South Carolina Gamecocks (29-0) will host the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-11) after winning 15 home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Razorbacks' 73.2 points per game are 22.9 more points than the 50.3 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
  • Arkansas is 20-7 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.
  • When it scores more than 50.3 points, Arkansas is 20-8.
  • The 81.3 points per game the Gamecocks score are 15.4 more points than the Razorbacks give up (65.9).
  • When South Carolina scores more than 65.9 points, it is 25-0.
  • South Carolina's record is 28-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.
  • This season the Gamecocks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Razorbacks give up.
  • The Razorbacks' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Ole Miss W 64-57 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/23/2023 @ Tennessee W 73-60 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/26/2023 Georgia W 73-63 Colonial Life Arena
3/3/2023 Arkansas - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

