Thursday's game features the High Point Panthers (15-13) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-19) clashing at Bojangles' Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-53 win for heavily favored High Point according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Spartans are coming off of a 65-48 win over Charleston Southern in their last outing on Wednesday.

South Carolina Upstate vs. High Point Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

South Carolina Upstate vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 70, South Carolina Upstate 53

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

Against the High Point Panthers on January 7, the Spartans picked up their best win of the season, a 62-60 road victory.

South Carolina Upstate has 13 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins

55-49 at home over Radford (No. 285) on January 4

61-56 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on February 22

64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 321) on December 12

55-42 at home over Longwood (No. 333) on January 14

66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 336) on January 21

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights