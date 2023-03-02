The Clemson Lady Tigers (17-14) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels (20-9) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Clemson vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers score 7.0 more points per game (67.1) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (60.1).
  • Clemson is 16-6 when allowing fewer than 70.2 points.
  • When it scores more than 60.1 points, Clemson is 14-7.
  • The Tar Heels put up 7.1 more points per game (70.2) than the Lady Tigers allow (63.1).
  • When North Carolina puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 16-5.
  • North Carolina's record is 19-3 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Tar Heels are making 42% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Lady Tigers allow to opponents (40.5%).

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Virginia W 79-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
2/26/2023 Florida State W 74-61 Littlejohn Coliseum
3/1/2023 Pittsburgh W 71-53 Greensboro Coliseum
3/2/2023 North Carolina - Greensboro Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.