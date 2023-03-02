Clemson vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (20-9) versus the Clemson Lady Tigers (17-14) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-60 in favor of North Carolina, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 71-53 win against Pittsburgh in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 70, Clemson 60
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers took down the No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies in a 64-59 win on December 29, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Lady Tigers have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 47th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 27th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Clemson is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 33rd-most losses.
Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-61 at home over Florida State (No. 21) on February 26
- 79-69 at home over Virginia (No. 78) on February 23
- 60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on January 1
- 61-40 at home over Richmond (No. 87) on November 13
- 57-41 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 90) on February 9
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers put up 67.1 points per game (147th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (143rd in college basketball). They have a +122 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game.
- Clemson scores fewer points in conference action (64.8 per game) than overall (67.1).
- At home the Lady Tigers are putting up 67.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (67.8).
- Clemson allows 59.8 points per game at home, and 66.6 away.
- Over their last 10 games, the Lady Tigers are posting 66.6 points per game, compared to their season average of 67.1.
