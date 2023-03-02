Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Northeastern Huskies (16-11) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-16) facing off at TD Arena (on March 2) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-61 victory for Northeastern.
The Cougars are coming off of a 61-52 loss to Towson in their last outing on Sunday.
Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northeastern 70, Charleston (SC) 61
Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars' best win this season came in a 53-48 victory against the Towson Tigers on December 29.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cougars are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 47th-most defeats.
Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 183) on February 12
- 85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 208) on December 2
- 70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 251) on January 20
- 60-58 on the road over Elon (No. 285) on February 19
- 79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 286) on November 30
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Charleston (SC) Performance Insights
- The Cougars average 66.6 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (255th in college basketball). They have a -18 scoring differential overall.
- With 63.5 points per game in CAA matchups, Charleston (SC) is posting 3.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (66.6 PPG).
- Offensively, the Cougars have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 68.3 points per game, compared to 65.1 per game on the road.
- Charleston (SC) is ceding 61.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (72.6).
- The Cougars' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 65.2 points a contest compared to the 66.6 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.