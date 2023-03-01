Wednesday's contest between the Marshall Thundering Herd (16-13) and the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (14-15) at Pensacola Bay Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Marshall coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Lady Chanticleers enter this contest following a 76-68 victory over Old Dominion on Friday.

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 67, Coastal Carolina 65

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

Against the James Madison Dukes on January 26, the Lady Chanticleers notched their signature win of the season, a 79-64 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Thundering Herd are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

99-97 on the road over Troy (No. 124) on February 16

76-68 at home over Old Dominion (No. 164) on February 24

68-57 on the road over Louisiana (No. 181) on December 31

65-61 at home over Marshall (No. 184) on January 12

70-67 at home over Appalachian State (No. 248) on February 4

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights