How to Watch the Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (10-19) will try to turn around a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Clemson Lady Tigers (16-14) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on ACC Network.
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score an average of 63.4 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 63.5 the Lady Tigers allow to opponents.
- Pittsburgh is 8-2 when giving up fewer than 66.9 points.
- Pittsburgh is 6-5 when it scores more than 63.5 points.
- The 66.9 points per game the Lady Tigers average are the same as the Panthers allow.
- Clemson is 11-3 when scoring more than 68.6 points.
- Clemson's record is 14-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.4 points.
- The Lady Tigers shoot 36.8% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.
- The Panthers make 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 5.1% less than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 59-54
|Watsco Center
|2/23/2023
|Virginia
|W 79-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Florida State
|W 74-61
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
