The Pittsburgh Panthers (10-19) will try to turn around a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Clemson Lady Tigers (16-14) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 63.4 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 63.5 the Lady Tigers allow to opponents.

Pittsburgh is 8-2 when giving up fewer than 66.9 points.

Pittsburgh is 6-5 when it scores more than 63.5 points.

The 66.9 points per game the Lady Tigers average are the same as the Panthers allow.

Clemson is 11-3 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Clemson's record is 14-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.4 points.

The Lady Tigers shoot 36.8% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.

The Panthers make 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 5.1% less than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Clemson Schedule