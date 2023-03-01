Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Clemson Lady Tigers (16-14) versus the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-19) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 74-61 victory against Florida State in their last game on Sunday.
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clemson 70, Pittsburgh 62
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Tigers took down the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 9 in the AP's Top 25) on December 29 by a score of 64-59, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins, but also tied for the 26th-most defeats.
- Clemson has five losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.
Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-61 at home over Florida State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on February 26
- 79-69 at home over Virginia (No. 74) on February 23
- 60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 83) on January 1
- 61-40 at home over Richmond (No. 87) on November 13
- 57-41 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 88) on February 9
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +104 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.9 points per game (148th in college basketball) and allow 63.5 per contest (158th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Clemson is tallying 64.8 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (66.9 points per game) is 2.1 PPG higher.
- The Lady Tigers are scoring 67.6 points per game this year at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (67.8).
- Clemson is allowing 59.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.8 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (66.6).
- The Lady Tigers have been racking up 66.2 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 66.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.