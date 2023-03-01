Wednesday's game at Bojangles' Coliseum has the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-19) taking on the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (5-24) at 2:00 PM (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a 63-58 victory for South Carolina Upstate, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Lady Buccaneers' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 64-53 loss to Presbyterian.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 63, Charleston Southern 58

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

On January 28, the Lady Buccaneers claimed their best win of the season, a 76-72 victory over the Longwood Lancers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 332) in our computer rankings.

Charleston Southern has 15 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, the sixth-most in Division 1.

Charleston Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

62-43 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 23

53-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 25

64-57 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 18

Charleston Southern Performance Insights