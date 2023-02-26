Clemson vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Sunday's game at Littlejohn Coliseum has the Florida State Seminoles (23-7) going head to head against the Clemson Lady Tigers (15-14) at 2:00 PM ET on February 26. Our computer prediction projects a 73-66 win for Florida State.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 79-69 win against Virginia.
Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Clemson vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 73, Clemson 66
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season on December 29, when they beat the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 64-59.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.
- Clemson has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-69 at home over Virginia (No. 69) on February 23
- 60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on January 1
- 57-41 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 88) on February 9
- 61-40 at home over Richmond (No. 92) on November 13
- 67-57 on the road over Boston College (No. 104) on January 22
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers average 66.7 points per game (151st in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per outing (158th in college basketball). They have a +91 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game.
- Offensively, Clemson is scoring 64.2 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (66.7 points per game) is 2.5 PPG higher.
- On offense, the Lady Tigers put up 67.2 points per game in home games, compared to 67.8 points per game in road games.
- When playing at home, Clemson is allowing 6.9 fewer points per game (59.7) than in road games (66.6).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Tigers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 64.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 66.7 they've put up over the course of this year.
