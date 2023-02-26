Sunday's game at Littlejohn Coliseum has the Florida State Seminoles (23-7) going head to head against the Clemson Lady Tigers (15-14) at 2:00 PM ET on February 26. Our computer prediction projects a 73-66 win for Florida State.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 79-69 win against Virginia.

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 73, Clemson 66

Clemson Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season on December 29, when they beat the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 64-59.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

Clemson has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins

79-69 at home over Virginia (No. 69) on February 23

60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on January 1

57-41 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 88) on February 9

61-40 at home over Richmond (No. 92) on November 13

67-57 on the road over Boston College (No. 104) on January 22

Clemson Performance Insights