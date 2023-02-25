How to Watch the Hornets vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Charlotte Hornets (18-43) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (32-28) on February 25, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Heat.
Hornets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: NBA League Pass
Hornets Stats Insights
- This season, the Hornets have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
- Charlotte is 11-11 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Hornets are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 25th.
- The Hornets record just four more points per game (112.6) than the Heat give up (108.6).
- Charlotte has a 17-21 record when putting up more than 108.6 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets are averaging 111.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are faring better offensively, averaging 113.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Charlotte is surrendering 117.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 120.1.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Hornets have performed better at home this year, making 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 33% three-point percentage, compared to 10.6 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage away from home.
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
