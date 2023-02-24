Friday's contest features the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (20-10) and the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (13-15) matching up at HTC Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-64 victory for Old Dominion according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 24.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Lady Chanticleers claimed a 79-59 win against Georgia State.

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 67, Coastal Carolina 64

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

On January 26, the Lady Chanticleers registered their signature win of the season, a 79-64 victory over the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 107) in our computer rankings.

Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

99-97 on the road over Troy (No. 108) on February 16

68-57 on the road over Louisiana (No. 164) on December 31

65-61 at home over Marshall (No. 197) on January 12

70-67 at home over Appalachian State (No. 247) on February 4

79-59 at home over Georgia State (No. 256) on February 22

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights