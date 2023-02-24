Friday's game between the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-14) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-21) matching up at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has a projected final score of 65-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cougars, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 24.

The Cougars head into this game following a 60-58 win over Elon on Sunday.

Charleston (SC) vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

Charleston (SC) vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 65, UNC Wilmington 62

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars took down the Towson Tigers, who are ranked No. 144 in our computer rankings, on December 29 by a score of 53-48, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Seahawks are 0-10 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins

90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 187) on February 12

85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on December 2

70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on January 20

60-58 on the road over Elon (No. 282) on February 19

79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 296) on November 30

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights