Wofford vs. Samford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (18-8) and Samford Bulldogs (13-14) matching up at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wofford, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Terriers enter this contest following a 72-53 victory against Chattanooga on Saturday.
Wofford vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
Wofford vs. Samford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 71, Samford 63
Wofford Schedule Analysis
- On January 26, the Terriers registered their signature win of the season, a 76-71 victory over the Mercer Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in our computer rankings.
- Wofford has 11 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-51 at home over Chattanooga (No. 172) on January 19
- 72-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 172) on February 18
- 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on November 30
- 84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on November 16
- 88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 226) on November 19
Wofford Performance Insights
- The Terriers are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game with a +110 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.5 points per game (96th in college basketball) and give up 65.3 per contest (213th in college basketball).
- In conference contests, Wofford scores fewer points per contest (66.1) than its overall average (69.5).
- The Terriers post 72.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
- Wofford is ceding 56.9 points per game this season at home, which is 14.5 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (71.4).
- In their last 10 games, the Terriers have been scoring 66.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 69.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
