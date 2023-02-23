Clemson vs. Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Feb. 20, 2023
Thursday's game that pits the Clemson Lady Tigers (14-14) against the Virginia Cavaliers (15-12) at Littlejohn Coliseum should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Clemson. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
In their last game on Thursday, the Lady Tigers suffered a 59-54 loss to Miami (FL).
Clemson vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
Clemson vs. Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clemson 66, Virginia 64
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 29, the Lady Tigers secured their signature win of the season, a 64-59 home victory.
- The Lady Tigers have nine losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Clemson is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.
Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on January 1
- 57-41 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 84) on February 9
- 61-40 at home over Richmond (No. 92) on November 13
- 67-57 on the road over Boston College (No. 101) on January 22
- 72-57 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 115) on January 15
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +81 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.3 points per game (159th in college basketball) and allow 63.4 per contest (152nd in college basketball).
- In conference action, Clemson puts up fewer points per contest (63.3) than its season average (66.3).
- In home games, the Lady Tigers are putting up 1.4 fewer points per game (66.4) than they are in away games (67.8).
- Clemson is giving up 59 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.6 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (66.6).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Tigers have been scoring 63.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 66.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
