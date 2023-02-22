Wednesday's contest between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-15) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-18) at G.B. Hodge Center has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with Presbyterian coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 22.

In their last time out, the Spartans lost 83-51 to High Point on Saturday.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

South Carolina Upstate vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 64, South Carolina Upstate 60

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

The Spartans took down the No. 226-ranked (according to our computer rankings) High Point Panthers, 62-60, on January 7, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, South Carolina Upstate is 6-13 (.316%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins

55-49 at home over Radford (No. 295) on January 4

64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 321) on December 12

55-42 at home over Longwood (No. 336) on January 14

66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on January 21

59-57 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 354) on December 31

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights