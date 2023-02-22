Wednesday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-15) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-18) at G.B. Hodge Center has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with Presbyterian taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 22.

The Blue Hose's most recent game on Saturday ended in a 60-56 win against Campbell.

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 64, South Carolina Upstate 60

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

The Blue Hose took down the Campbell Lady Camels in a 60-56 win on February 18. It was their signature win of the season.

Presbyterian has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).

Presbyterian 2022-23 Best Wins

78-65 at home over Radford (No. 295) on December 31

67-54 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 296) on November 30

77-64 at home over Longwood (No. 336) on February 8

67-53 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on January 25

76-73 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on February 11

Presbyterian Performance Insights