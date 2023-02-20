South Carolina State vs. Delaware State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 20
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-21, 2-8 MEAC) travel to face the Delaware State Hornets (5-20, 3-7 MEAC) after losing 11 road games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 20, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Delaware State vs. South Carolina State matchup.
South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Delaware State Moneyline
|South Carolina State Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Delaware State (-1)
|146.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Delaware State (-1.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Betting Trends
- South Carolina State has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Bulldogs are 9-12 ATS this season when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
- Delaware State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Hornets' 23 games have gone over the point total.
