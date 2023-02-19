Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Schar Center has the Elon Phoenix (8-17) squaring off against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-14) at 2:00 PM (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a 67-64 victory for Elon, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Cougars lost their last game 82-75 against Stony Brook on Friday.
Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Elon 67, Charleston (SC) 64
Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars' signature victory this season came against the Towson Tigers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 138) in our computer rankings. The Cougars brought home the 53-48 win on the road on December 29.
- The Phoenix have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (six).
Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 173) on February 12
- 85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 216) on December 2
- 70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 252) on January 20
- 79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 294) on November 30
- 55-47 at home over Hofstra (No. 306) on January 15
Charleston (SC) Performance Insights
- The Cougars have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 68.3 points per game (126th in college basketball) and giving up 68.1 (274th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Charleston (SC) is averaging fewer points (65.7 per game) than it is overall (68.3) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Cougars score 69.7 points per game. On the road, they average 67.
- At home, Charleston (SC) concedes 61.6 points per game. On the road, it allows 74.7.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Cougars are averaging 69.2 points per contest, 0.9 more than their season average (68.3).
