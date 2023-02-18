Saturday's contest features the Campbell Lady Camels (14-12) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-15) matching up at Templeton Physical Education Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 61-58 win for Campbell according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Blue Hose enter this contest on the heels of a 63-47 loss to High Point on Wednesday.

Presbyterian vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Presbyterian vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 61, Presbyterian 58

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Blue Hose defeated the Radford Highlanders at home on December 31 by a score of 78-65.

Presbyterian has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).

Presbyterian 2022-23 Best Wins

67-54 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 299) on November 30

67-53 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on January 25

76-73 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on February 11

77-64 at home over Longwood (No. 340) on February 8

68-67 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 15

Presbyterian Performance Insights