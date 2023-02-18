Saturday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (20-7) and Furman Lady Paladins (10-16) matching up at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored East Tennessee State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Paladins' last game was a 70-63 loss to Chattanooga on Thursday.

Furman vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Furman vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 70, Furman 52

Furman Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lady Paladins beat the Radford Highlanders 75-67 on December 18.

Furman 2022-23 Best Wins

67-60 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 318) on November 11

65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on December 7

66-53 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on February 9

60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on January 14

71-58 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Furman Performance Insights